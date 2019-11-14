Black Friday preview: iPad Pro (10.5-inch) now $400 off

Deals are heating up as we get closer to the year's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals. Even Apple products, which rarely drop in price, are being heavily discounted. In fact, one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen (so far) is a sale on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro that drops its price by a whopping $400.

Walmart is selling the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage for $599, or $400 off the original retail price. How good of a deal is this? For one, it's the cheapest we've ever seen the 512GB version of the iPad Pro. It's also $280 less than what Amazon is selling the tablet for.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 512GB): was $999 now $599

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is an excellent tablet with a gorgeous Retina display, blazing-fast performance and epic battery life. While not the latest model, the 10.5-inch version is still an excellent tablet compared to what is available today. View Deal

The 10.5-inch model on sale is a 2nd Gen iPad Pro released back in 2017. But don't let that scare you away; The A10X chip inside the iPad Pro offers blazing performance by today's standards and the Retina display still dazzles.

On top of that, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro earned our highest praise (and an Editor's Choice award) for its epic battery life (around 14 hours!), improved Apple Pencil performance and impressive cameras.

If you want a high-end tablet but don't want to spend what Apple is charging for the newer models, then we recommend jumping on this deal before it disappears.

