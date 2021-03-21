Best gaming laptop deals in the UK

When it comes to the best gaming laptop deals in the U.K., it’s all about finding the most power per pound (the currency not the unit of mass). The real value for the money comes with a rig that sports significant graphical prowess — the gems usually found in the last scraps of stock retailers are clearing out to make way for the newest models.

Struggling to find them? We can help! The deals can come and go quickly, but we’re good at sniffing out a worthy price cut and letting you know before anyone else.

Right now, as the transition to Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series graphics is well underway, there are some surprisingly great deals on outgoing hardware, budget laptops, and even those with the latest GPUs.

This includes an MSI GF65 with RTX 3060 for under a grand, £50 off the latest Razer Blade 15 , and a massive £300 off the Asus ROG Strix G15 .

Best UK gaming laptop deals

Gaming Laptops Under £1,000

Medion Erazer: was £699 now £679 @ Box.co.uk

If you’re looking for the cheapest possible way to get started in the world of PC gaming on the go, this is the one to get. The Medion Erazer features an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, a dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Dell G3 15: was £868 now £849 @ Box.co.uk

Dell is regularly putting all its portable gaming rigs on sale, and this is one of the best priced, offering a FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650Ti GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was £999 now £899 @ Currys PC World

The RTX 2060 is a GPU usually found in far more expensive gaming laptops, but now you can get one in this Acer Nitro 5 with an FHD at 120Hz display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

RTX 3060-armed laptop for under £1,000! MSI GF65: just £999 @ Currys PC World

If you’re looking for that next-gen power but don’t want to spend your life savings on it, this is a good way to go! This MSI GF65 features the latest RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Gaming Laptops Under £2,000

ASUS ROG Strix G15: was £1,599 now £1,299 @ Currys PC World

Time for one of the big players in PC gaming with the Asus ROG Strix G15. This beast has an RTX 2060 GPU, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, all with a FHD display that has a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Dell G7 17: was £1,618 now £1,599 @ Dell

Looking for another step up in power? Dell’s G7 17 has a massive 17-inch, 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate. Pop open the bonnet, and you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base: was £2,049 now £1,999 @ Box.co.uk

We’re big fans of Razer’s Blade laptop line, and this latest base model with RTX 3070 GPU is no different. Alongside the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD and the QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, you get a couple games for free in this offer!View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider: just £1,699 @ Currys PC World

Want the power of the Razer Blade 15 for cheaper, and don’t care too much about the QHD display? MSI has you covered with the GE66 — cutting £300 off the price of the Blade 15 and sporting the same specs, except for the FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Gaming Laptops Under £3,000

Lenovo Legion 7i: was £2,899 now £2,299 @ Box.co.uk

Heading to the top of the performance heap, this Lenovo Legion 7i offers an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a whopping 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: just £2,399 @ Razer

The latest and greatest from Razer, this Blade 15 crushes intense ray tracing with its RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which pairs with the Intel Core i7-10875H CPU for pure power. Multitasking is dealt with by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD ensures your games load fast.View Deal

Alienware M17: just £2,899 @ Dell

Here we are. The final boss. The top of the mountain. Alienware’s M17 sports a GeForce RTX 3080 with a stonking 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which is insane graphical power — you will not see a hitch on that 17.3-inch, 1080p at 144Hz display. Additionally, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Best places to find a gaming laptop deal in the UK

Want to shop around? Here are the best retailers we’ve found doing good gaming laptop deals round the clock.