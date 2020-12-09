Best gaming laptop deals in December 2020

It's the final month of 2020 and the best gaming laptop deals of the year are going strong. If you're treating yourself or someone special to a gaming laptop this season, here's something you should know.

Retailers are currently clearing out their inventory to make way for next-gen gaming notebooks of 2021. We're currently seeing fantastic price drops on various configurations — from the affordable Acer Nitro 5 to the beastly Alienware Area-51m.

Just about every retailer from Amazon to Walmart are holding huge sitewide holiday sales with discounts on the industry's best gaming laptops. Not to be outdone, laptop manufacturers are also closing out the year with excellent gaming laptop deals. This translates into aggressive discounts on previous-gen gaming rigs.

So if you're on the prowl for the best laptop deals this week, we're rounding up the best deals on gaming rigs from various retailers. Whether you're looking for a fully-loaded rig or a cheap gaming laptop under $1000, there's a deal out there to fit your needs and budget.

Here are the best gaming laptop deals we're seeing right now.

Gaming Laptop Deals Under $1,000

Dell G3 15: was $999 now $699 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is the best overall cheap gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.5-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU graphics memory. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i 15.6": was $1,099 for $824 @ Lenovo

Currently $275 off via coupon "MERRYGAMING", the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.5-GHz Core i5-100300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.View Deal

HP Omen 15: was $1,249 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $251 off the HP Omen 15 2020 gaming laptop (15-DH1020NR). It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Gaming Laptop Deals Under $1,500

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6": was $1,299 now $1,029 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is one of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch, 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 display.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3": was $1,599 now $1,169 @ Newegg

If you're looking to beast of a gaming rig, you can save $430 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel 144 Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Gaming Laptop Deals Under $2,000

Dell G7 15: was $1,859 now $1,699 @ Dell

Save $160 on the sleek and powerful Dell G7 gaming laptop. It packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Just in time for the holidays, the Razer Blade 15 base gaming laptop gets a $200 discount. It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX Super 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM. In short, that means that you can play just about any AAA title at high frame rates. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3": was $2,349 now $1,817 Dell

Laptop maker Dell is taking up to $1,249 off its Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15.6": was $2,299, now $1,999 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop deal slashes $300 off the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo. Its specs sheet rundown features a 15.6-inch, a 4K dual-display array, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 CPU.View Deal

Gaming mouse deals

Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $56 @ Amazon

Logitech G Pro is designed in conjunction with top-rated esports athletes. Its 25K sensor delivers speedy frame processing of up to 400+ IPS with zero smoothing or filtering across the entire DPI range. Save $13 on this excellent gaming mouse. View Deal

MSI Clutch GM30 RGB Gaming Mouse: was $60 now $45 @ Amazon

The MSI Clutch GM30's Pixar Paw3327 optical sensor supports up to 6200 DPI and a 1000Hz polling rate. Its u-shaped edge lighting with RGB Mystic Light perfectly displays millions of colors and over 9 effects. This deal knocks $15 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming mouse.

