Asus ZenBook gets huge $382 price cut in killer laptop deal

If you're looking for a low bulk computer, the Asus ZenBook 15 is one of the best ultrabooks to buy. And for a limited time, this compact 15-inch laptop can be yours for an excellent price.

Currently, the Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533FN) is on sale for $816.99 at Adorama. That's $382 off it's $1,199 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

It's also among today's best laptop deals.

Asus ZenBook 15 : was $1,199 now $816 @ Adorama

This model packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-8265U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU.

The Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533FN) is one of the best laptops you can buy thanks to its powerful components and compact dimensions.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce MX150 GPU.

Although we didn't review this particular model, in our Asus ZenBook 15 (UX534F) review, we were impressed by its glamorous, durable design, improved ScreenPad functionality and comfortable keyboard. Although we wished the laptop's display could be brighter, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the ZenBook 15 looks elegant with its compact and slim chassis and near bezel-less display. It's also tested to MIL-STD-810G military-grade standards which means it can withstand heavy everyday use, drops and harsh environments.

At 3.7 pounds and 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7-inches, the ZenBook 15 is one of the world's most compact 15-inch laptops. It's lighter and smaller than the MacBook Pro 16 (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches) and 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Port-wise, the ZenBook 15 features two USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 2 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 port and an HDMI port. It also includes an SD card reader and headphone jack.

Now $385 off, the ultra-slim and compact Asus ZenBook 15 is a solid option if you're looking for a laptop under $1,000.