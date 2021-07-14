Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits lowest price ever with $100 discount

Apple's latest M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet packs 50% more CPU power than the previous-gen iPad Pro. If the price had you on the fence about snagging this new tablet, you might find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the new iPad Pro 12.9 with an Apple M1 chip for $999 from Amazon. Usually, this iPad retails for $1,099, so that's $100 off its normal price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular iPad and one of the best Apple deals available right now.

If it sells out, Walmart has it for the same price.

iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price.

Over the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 arrives with enhanced 8-core CPU and GPU performance. The iPad in this deal features a 12-inch Retina XDR Display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Although we didn't test this 2021 release, in our iPad 12.9-inch 2020 review, we praised its super-fast performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign. We expect the iPad in this deal to surpass its predecessor performance-wise.

Side by side, the new iPad Pro's design looks nearly identical to its predecessor. It retains the familiar machined aluminum build with a thin-bezel design. Weighing in at ‎1.5 pounds and ‎11.04 x 8.5 x 0.25 inches, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is slightly heavier than the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches) and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds).

In a nutshell, the iPad Pro 12.9 has everything you could ever want in a tablet. Portability, speed, an immersive display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio support, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop.

If you're on the hunt for a tablet PC that can keep up with your demands for school, work or play, you can't go wrong with the M1-powered iPad Pro 12.9. Like most Apple deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you grab one while you still can.