Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 — how to shop before everyone else

Amazon Prime Day 2022's date starts on July 12 and runs through July 13 as Amazon announced today. The online retail mammoth's eighth annual shopping event, Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab) will offer 48 hours of epic deals to the tune of millions worldwide.

Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score deep discounts. Budget-conscious and back-to-school shoppers especially benefit from Prime Day savings on electronics, Amazon devices, Amazon services, and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best summer deals to expect

You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2022, however, Prime membership get special Prime Day perks. This includes early access to deals and exclusive Prime member-only discounts.

For example, last year, Prime members got first dibs on Amazon hardware and Nintendo Switch game deals before Prime Day even started. Amazon Prime Day preview deals took 45% off its Fire tablets and Kindle eReaders.

If you want an all-access backstage pass to Prime Day 2022, you can join Amazon Prime here (opens in new tab). Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit.

Prime Day starts on July 12 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) and runs through June 13. It's open to Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, SaudiArabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and home theater.