Best Apple AirPods deals in the UK: Prices start from just £109

On the prowl for the best Apple AirPods deals worth your hard-earned money? You’re in the right place for huge savings across AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more Apple earbuds.

When it comes to the best true wireless earbuds out there, especially for iPhone users, AirPods rank highly for their great sound quality, stellar call performance and unparalleled levels of iOS integration.

Plus, from the perspective of someone who is tired of how loud tapping the side of earbuds sound when changing tracks, the move to pinching stems is a breath of fresh air.

Of course, Apple products like these come with a premium price, which is sometimes cancelled out thanks to some big discounts. These usually include huge savings on AirPods Max (a good sign that not many are being sold at full price), small but worthy AirPods 3 deals and surprising savings on AirPods Pro with discount codes.

Best AirPods Deals in more detail

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing £50 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case delivers active noise cancellation while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Apple AirPods 3: was £169 now £159 @ Currys

The AirPods 3 regularly benefit from a £10 saving. They're sweat and water resistant with Spatial Audio that provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro without MagSafe charging: was £209 now £179 @ Laptops Direct

If you don’t really need that MagSafe charging, you can pick up the AirPods Pro for a tenner less. That’s the only missing feature though, as these still deliver that amazing ANC, great sound quality, Apple’s H1 chip, adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio.

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £399 @ Box.co.uk

As predicted, Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max have been deeply discounted — the lowest cut we’ve found is of £150 on Box.co.uk. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

AirPods 2 with Charging Case: was £119 now £109 @ Amazon

You can get the 2nd gen AirPods with a standard charging case for just £109 at Amazon. It's the best price we've ever seen for Apple's earbuds.

