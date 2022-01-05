15% off Pokémon Legends Arceus, £700 off an RTX 3080 gaming laptop and more: UK daily deals round-up

Happy New Year and welcome to the first UK daily deals round-up! This is a chance for me to pull together the best tech and gaming deals available right now into one easily digestible daily dose of savings.

We are in the midst of CES 2022, which to people like me means one thing: surprise special offers. As new tech gets announced, you’ll spot plenty of big price cuts on stuff you can get right now. For today, this includes a near-£700 saving on a fully-specced Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 with RTX 3080, £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and 34% off the WD Black SN850 SSD (that works with PS5).

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15 Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

Acer Nitro 5: was £999 now £899 @ Currys Acer Nitro 5: was £999 now £899 @ Currys

This configuration sports a 17.3-inch display up to with 120Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: was £3,297 now £2,549 @ Laptops Direct Asus ROG Strix Scar 17: was £3,297 now £2,549 @ Laptops Direct

This nifty gaming laptop deal shaves £698 off the stylish Asus ROG Strix Scar 15. Expect a wicked fast 240Hz (3ms) 15.6-inch FHD IPS display panel, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, and per-key RGB keyboard for all the colors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £79 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £79 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off on Amazon which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds.

WD Black SN850 (1TB + heatsink): was £257 now £169 @ Amazon WD Black SN850 (1TB + heatsink): was £257 now £169 @ Amazon

Reaching the limits of your PS5’s limited internal storage? This is one of the best all-in-one PCIe Gen 4 SSD deals out there — giving you the reliability and durability of a WD drive with 1TB of storage, a comprehensive warranty, super fast read/write speeds and a heatsink included.

