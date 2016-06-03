How to Upgrade Your Alienware 17’s SSD and Hard Drive

When you're downloading lots of games to your Alienware 17, you can fill up your storage space very quickly. The gaming notebook uses both an NVMe M.2 SSD and a traditional HDD, and both can be upgraded. Grab a small Phillips head screwdriver and we'll show you how to open your Alienware 17 and improve your storage. Before you start, make a back up and clone any necessary drives.

Here's how to upgrade your Alienware 17's SDD and HDD:

1. Turn off and close your Alienware 17.

3. Remove the panel. It should come off easily without any tools.

Upgrading the SSD

1. Locate the SSD bay.

2. Remove the screw holding down the existing SSD if you want to remove it.

3. Pull the SSD out at an angle. Store it in an anti-static bag.

4. Insert the new SSD and replace the screw.

There's room for a second SSD in the bay, but you'll have to supply your own screw.

Upgrading the HDD

1. Locate the HDD bay.

2. Remove the four screws holding the casing in place.

3. Carefully remove the drive and remove the four short screws (there are two on each side).

4. Separate the SATA connector from the HDD.

5. Attach the new HDD to the SATA connector.

6. Place the HDD in the bracket and replace the four screws.

7. Place the drive back in the bay (use the pegs to guide it) and replace the four screws that hold it in place.

8. Put the lid back on, snap it into place and tighten the screws.

Now you're ready to get back to gaming.

Laptop Guide