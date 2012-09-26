Slim, No-Contract LG Venice Hits Boost Mobile Oct. 10th

Call Boost Mobile butter, because it's on a roll. Over the past month, the no-contract carrier has launched the Samsung Galaxy S II 4G, the Galaxy Rush and the ZTE Warp Sequent, and today, Boost Mobile announced that the thin-and-light LG Venice will arrive on its network on October 10th.

Sporting a 4.3-inch Gorilla Glass screen, the LG Venice measure just a third of an inch thick and weighs 4.41 ounces -- a bit lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S III, but a bit heavier than the feather-light iPhone 5.

The Venice sports both a 5-megapixel rear camera capable of recording 720p video and a VGA front camera. The phone runs on Android 4.0 ICS with LG's Optimus 3.0 skin and ships with the QuickMemo app installed. The LG Venice doesn't appear to be compatible with Boost Mobile's WiMax 4G network.

Like all of Boost Mobile's Android phones, the LG Venice is available with the carrier's no-contract Android Monthly Unlimited plan, which provides unlimited talk, text and data -- throttled at 2.5GB -- for $55 monthly to start. That number drops by $5 every time you make six consecutive months of on-time payments before bottoming out at $40 per month.