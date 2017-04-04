How to Save Netflix Shows, Movies for Offline Viewing in Windows 10

Last year, Netflix made it possible for iOS and Android users to download shows and movies and watch them offline. That functionality is finally coming to Windows 10. The feature is still rolling out, so you may not see it immediately.
To download content, you'll have to use the Netflix app (which often comes as part of the standard Windows 10 bloatware package), so be sure you have that first. The library that is available for download is somewhat limited, but Netflix original series such as "House of Cards" and "BoJack Horseman" are shoe-ins.
To download, find an episode with the download symbol (an arrow pointing down) and press it. It will download, and you can watch it offline.
To see all of the content that's available to download for offline viewing, click the hamburger menu in the top-left and choose "Available for Download." There's also a section called "My Downloads" that shows anything that you've downloaded to watch later.
This is likely to make plane trips and other long slogs without an internet connection that much easier. It's also helpful if you have a bad connection and want to watch a show without it hiccuping through the best parts.
