If you're switching from a Mac to a PC, one thing you wind up losing is the proprietary technology that Apple bakes into OS X. The QuickTime player software — which allows for a number of streaming videos to play — is one of those pieces you'll need to add on your own.

Apple, to its credit, makes it easy for Windows users to download and add QuickTime to their PCs. Once you have QuickTime installed, your PC can play the HD movie trailers that Apple streams online, video clips recorded on Apple devices and various other videos that are broadcast over the internet.

One note: you may notice that Apple only lists Windows Vista and Windows 7 in the QuickTime download page, but rest assured, we've tested this download and it works on Windows 10. Here's how to install QuickTime, and we've also included a link to a website with plenty of QuickTime-formatted videos.

How to Install QuickTime on Windows 10

1. Visit the QuickTime download page and select Download Now. You don't need to fill in your email address, and you can uncheck the "Keep me up to date" box.

2. Open the downloaded file quicktimeinstaller.exe.

3. Select Next.

4. Select Yes.

5. Tap on the icon next to Typical.

6. Click Install. Feel free to uncheck the box next to Install Desktop shortcuts. You probably will wind up deleting that shortcut if it's installed.

7. Select Finish.

Congrats, QuickTime for Windows has been installed. Here's a link to Apple's Movie Trailers site, where you can put QuickTime to use!

