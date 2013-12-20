Samsung May Bring the Galaxy Note 3’s Leather Design to Laptops

The Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) were Samsung’s first devices to sport a leather-stitched back, and now the company may bring that design to its laptop line as well. A new rumor suggests that an ATIV Book 9 style laptop will debut with this same faux-leather styling.

The news comes from Korean website Seeko, which posted an image of a white Samsung laptop with a leather-crafted lid. A member of the website reportedly took the photo at a local Samsung S Academy event. The report didn’t include many details about the device’s hardware, but the notebook is said to come with four 2W speakers, which will serve as one of its primary selling points. The notebook will also come with Windows 8.1 out of the box, the report says.

There’s no telling whether or not Seeko's photo is legitimate, but the photo certainly looks convincing. The hardware seems to sport the same design language as Samsung’s newest phablet and Note tablet. From the image, we can also see that Samsung may include a thin silver trim around the touchpad, giving it a more polished and premium look. We’re expecting to learn more about Samsung’s upcoming products at CES in January and Mobile World Congress in February.

via Seeko/SamMobile