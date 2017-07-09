How to Roll Back the Windows 10 Creators Update to a Prior Version

There are dozens of reasons to love the new Windows 10 Creators Update, but as with all new updates, there are going to be many that dislike the change. Whether you have a program that no longer works, or an older system that just can’t handle the additional baggage, this -- and all other Windows updates -- are easily reversible back to previous versions.

1. To get started, click Start and then Settings.

2. Click on Update & security.

3. In the sidebar, choose Recovery.

4. Click the Get Started link under Go back to the previous version of Windows 10.

5. Select why you’d like to go back to a previous build and click Next. If the link is grayed out, you didn’t select a reason from the checkboxes above.

6. Click Next once more after reading the prompt.

