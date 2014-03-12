Nvidia Launches GeForce GTX 800M Series: World's Fastest Notebook GPU

It's built for a laptop, but strong enough for a desktop. Nvidia has announced its newest line-up of laptop graphics cards: the GeForce 800M series. The 800M series, however, offers more than just a number bump, faster performance, lower power consumption and a host of new features. Nvidia claims that the GeForce GTX 880M GPU, the company's top-of-the-line chip, is now the world's fastest notebook GPU.

In addition to the powerful 880M, there's the 870M, 860M, 850M, 840M and 830M, joining the previously launched 820M.

Nvidia is also rolling out a set of new features in the latest version of its GeForce Experience software that will enhance performance and players' gaming experience. Available only on the 800M series, the Battery Boost promises to double battery life while gaming by automatically capping frame rates and other settings. Gamers who want to show off their latest exploits will enjoy the ShadowPlay, which records up to 20 minutes of gameplay that can be posted to numerous video sites, including Twitch.tv.

After spending quite a bit of time in beta, the company's GameStream feature will also be available in its GeForce Experience software. Previously only available on desktop computers, the GameStream lets you stream one of 80 compatible titles to the Nvidia Shield over a local network.

The 800M series will ship with new version of GeForce Experience and will have instant access to ShadowPlay and GameStream. Both features will also be available for the GeForce GTX 700M, GeForce GTX 680M, 675MX, 670MX and GTX 660M at a later date.

Gamers in the market for the latest and greatest GPU can get find the GeForce GTX 800M series in the updated versions of the Razer Blade 14, Alienware 17, MSI GT70, ASUS G750J and the Razer Blade Pro, among others. Lenovo will also feature the GPUs in the upcoming IdeaPad Y40 and Y50 gaming notebooks.