4th Gen iPad Repairs Could Be Replaced with iPad Air 2

Over the weekend, 9to5Mac obtained an internal Apple memo describing a new policy: as stock dwindles for the 2012, fourth-generation iPad, Apple managers can replace them with iPad Air 2 units if they are brought in for repairs and need the whole tablet replaced.

There are, of course, some key differences between the fourth-gen iPad and the iPad Air 2. The latter gained new storage options -- 32GB and 128GB -- over the older tablet's 16GB and 64GB. If so, that could be a nice storage bump for those bringing an iPad in for repair.

AppleInsider points out that this policy isn't universal. If you bring your old iPad in, it doesn't guarantee you'll get a new, fancier machine. It's up to manager discretion, and, more importantly, stock. So if your store has another iPad 4, well, that's what you're going to get.

The iPad Air 2 was discontinued in March following the announcement of the latest iPad, which takes its place and removed the Airs from the iPad lineup.

Photo: Laptop Mag

