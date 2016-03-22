First-time Mac users may not know that they can take their apps full screen, which not only reduces clutter but lets you easily switch back and forth between apps and your desktop with a simple gesture. Here's what you need to know.
How to Use Full-Screen Apps in Mac OS X
1. Click on the green circle on the top left of the application window to enable full-screen mode.
2. Hover the cursor over the top of the screen to display the menu bar, where you'll be able access File and other options.
3. Swipe with three fingers to switch between full-screen apps (if you have more than one open) and your desktop.
4. Click on the green circle on the top left of the applications menu to disable full-screen mode.
