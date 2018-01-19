How to Make Desktop Shortcuts in macOS

If you want to access frequently used folders, files and apps on a Windows PC, creating a desktop shortcut can be a huge timer. Macs have the same functionality, but creating a shortcut (also known as an "alias") in macOS requires a slightly different procedure. Follow these steps to start creating your aliases for apps, folders or files.

1. Click on the Finder icon at the bottom left of the screen (the leftmost icon in the Dock).

2. Right-click on the Folder, File, or Application you'd like to create a shortcut for on the left side of the window.

3. Select Make Alias.

4. Click enter and drag the alias to your desktop.

The icon is now easily accessible on your desktop.

PC to Mac Guide: How to Make the Switch