How to Find Google Drive, Dropbox in iPad Files App

With the iPad's Files app, you can finally see all of your cloud storage files in one place. The Files app ties in with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box and others to keep everything convenient. It looks kind of like the Finder in macOS.

Here's how to tie your cloud storage into the Files app on your iPad.

1. Download apps for the services you want to use. Be sure to log in to each one.

2. Open the Files app.

3. Go to Browse > Edit

4. Flip the switch for each service you want to use.

5. All of your files will sync with the iPad Files app.

iPad Guide