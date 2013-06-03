Dell XPS 11 Hybrid Steps Up to Bat Against Lenovo's Yoga

Dell is going after Lenovo with its newly unveiled XPS 11, which directly rivals the Yoga 11. The Dell XPS 11 features a very similar 360-degree hinge that converts the laptop into a tablet. In a twist, however, Dell's flexible laptop/tablet hybrid features Intel's 4th Generation Core processor, known as Haswell, inside.

The XPS 11 is less than 15mm thick, which makes the fact that its keyboard isn't removable less of an issue. After the hinge exceeds 180 degrees, the XPS 11 becomes sensitive to touch and keys are deactivated, so you can use it like a tablet.

This 11.6-inch system comes outfitted with a carbon fiber weave and aluminum exterior and will run Windows 8.1. The XPS 11 features a 2560 x 1440-pixel display with a layer of Gorilla Glass as well as a brand-spanking-new Intel Core i5 Haswell processor, USB 3.0, Thunderbolt, an SD Card reader and an active stylus.

Pricing, battery size, RAM and storage haven't yet been announced, but Dell should release more information closer to the XPS 11's planned holiday 2013 launch. We'll see how its pricing and other specs rival the Lenovo Yoga, as that may well determine how consumers choose between the two hybrids.

