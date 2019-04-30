The blue Windows 10 wallpaper is nice to look at, but it's more fun to choose the background you want on your laptop. After all, you're going to be the one staring at the screen all day and don't want to be peering at a dark blue logo for hours on end. You should also look into changing your icon size, as well as saving the beautiful Windows 10 lock screen images so you have more wallpaper options. For more granular customization, try enabling Dark Mode or Light Mode on Windows 10 and consider changing to these beautiful themes.
With that said, here's how to change your desktop background in Windows 10.
How to change your desktop background in Windows 10
1. Click on the Windows icon in the lower left of your screen next to the search bar.
2. Click on Settings in the list on the left.
3. Click on Personalization, which is fourth from the bottom on the list.
4. Click on Background. The background page will come up which allows you to preview your background picture and lets you choose from several photos or your own photos for your desktop background.
5. Click on the box underneath Background to choose between a picture, solid color, or slideshow for your background.
6. Underneath Choose your picture, click on one of the options or click Browse to choose one from your computer. Click on whatever photo you want and it will appear as your desktop background.
7. If you don't like the layout of the photo, you can click on the box underneath. Under Choose a fit, pick between fill, fit, stretch, tile, or center options for your background.
8. Once you've made your selections, your Windows 10 background will change automatically, no manual submitting required.
