Best Cases for Amazon Fire HDX 8.9-inch

When you bring home your shiny, new Amazon Fire HDX 8.9 tablet, you're going to want to immediately protect it. After all, it's a great family-friendly device that holds all your favorite books, movies, music and much more. Choosing the right case for you depends on your budget and how you plan to use the HDX 8.9. Here are our top 5 picks.

M-Edge Universal XL Stealth Power Folio ($70.76)

A small LED light lets you know how much battery life remains in the 6000- mAhpower packthat's built into the M-Edge Universal XL Stealth Power Folio case. It promises to add up to 10 hours of endurance to your tablet. It's even smart enough to shut down when a battery charge is complete. Plus, the friction-based stand means you can put your Fire HDX 8.9 at virtually any horizontal angle whileit's strapped in with elastic bands.

Case Logic SureFit Folio ($23.34)

The bungee loop keeps the lid closed on the Case Logic SureF it Folio, while steel and elastic clips lock the tablet in place. Slits on the front cover offer up three angles for horizontal viewing. Cutouts maintain access to all ports and controls. I particularly like thepinstripelike pattern in the back that adds just a hint of professional style, or you could opt for the not-so-subtle hot- pink version .

Amazon Origami Case Create Your Own

For less than $50, Amazon is selling a customizable Origami Case for the Fire HDX that you can wrap in whatever picture you want. The way it folds and snaps into place in either portrait or landscape mode proves that this case can live up to its name. The tablet secures magnetically, so popping it in and out is easy without risking any damage. But possibly the coolest feature is the case's camera integration which launches the camera app if you slide the HDX up.

i-Blason Leather Case and Stylus

Taking multitasking to a new level, the i-Blason Leather Case and Stylus makes yourFire HDX 8.9-inch much more productive. The Dual viewing positions make typing or watching movies easier, while the elastic hand-strap makes reading one-handed more secure. The credit card and SD card slots in the magnetic front flap will definitely come in handy. Also, we love that i-Blason throws in a pen/stylus for a total cost of just $14.95. Choose your favorite color, includingblack, blue, brown, green, pink, orange, purple and polka dots.

Belkin Chambray Cover

Basic and classy are the words that come to mind when talking about the Belkin Chambray Cover for the Fire HDX 8.9-inch, available in blue, gray, pink or purple. This $40 folio offers an adjustable stand for multiple horizontal viewing angles. A strap secures the front flap to keep everything securely in place.

OtterBox Defender Series

Being family-friendly is one of the Fire HDX 8.9-inches best attributes, but you're going to want to protect your tablet from clumsy young hands. The OtterBox Defender Series may be just what the doctor ordered. This $44 case comes with three layers of protection to protect against bumps and drops. Plus, you can use it as a stand for landscape or portrait modes.

MarBlue Ultra Lightweight Origin Case

Available in black, lime green, pink, purple, the MarBlue Ultra Lightweight Origin Case for the Kindle Fire HDX 8.9-inch is simple, soft and inexpensive. The front flap folds over to turn the folio into a stand for horizontal viewing, while the microsuede interior will protect against scratches.