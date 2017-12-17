Which Asus Gaming Laptop Is Right for You?

Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) line is wide-ranging, offering gamers choices in every level of performance, screen size, portability and price. So which is best for you? A 15.6-inch lightweight machine with a Max-Q design? A 17-inch hulk with a 144-Hertz screen? A budget machine or a super-expensive one? Here's how to break down the Republic of Gamers lineup.

3 Top Asus Laptops

Asus ROG Strix GL753 Asus ROG G701VI Asus ROG Zephyrus (GX501) Starting Price $1,099 $2,999 $2,299 CPU Intel Core i7-7700HQ Intel Core i7-7820HK Intel Core i7-7700HQ GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU (8GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Max-Q (8GB) Display 17.3-inches, 1920 x 1080 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080, G-Sync 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, G-Sync Storage 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD Two 512GB PCIe m.2 SSDs in RAID 0 512GB PCIe SSD RAM 16GB 64GB 24GB Size 16.3 x 10.7 x 1.3 inches 16.9 x 12.2 x 1.3 inches 14.9 x 10.3 x 0.7 inches Weight 6.4 pounds 7.9 pounds 5 pounds Battery Life 5:25 3:27 0.08125

ROG vs. ROG Strix

Asus divides its gaming offerings into two lineups: ROG and a subbrand, ROG Strix. The Strix brand first appeared in 2014 as part of Asus' graphics cards and headset product lines that target "performance-to-premium" customers. The regular ROG name was kept for premium products.

Today, the ROG Strix line encompasses laptops as well and is generally used for Asus' less powerful, more affordable gaming notebooks, as well as some esports-focused machines. The more-expensive models maintain the original ROG branding.

Focus on the G's

Almost every ROG laptop, no matter whether its ROG or ROG Strix, has a G, GL or GX in its name.

The GL series is often the smallest of them, often just over an inch thick and around 5 pounds in weight. You'll usually find them sporting Nvidia's GTX 1050, 1050 Ti or 1060 GPUs and without big, bulky exhaust ports.

The G series are larger (usually around 2 inches thick and closer to 10 pounds in weight) and sport higher-end graphics cards, like a GTX 1070 or 1080. Asus tends to include massive vents that look like spaceships, so you'll get better thermal management and higher performance.

Some of these have special features, like the upcoming ROG Chimera G703's 144-Hz display and the ROG G752VS's overclocked CPU.

The best of the best can be found in the GX-series laptops, which often contain Asus' greatest innovations. The ROG Zephyrus GX501, for instance, is one of the thinnest gaming laptops around, with a Max-Q design and a vent that opens when the laptop is in use. The ROG GX800VH attaches to a water cooler to power dual GTX 1080 cards in SLI.

Immediately following those letters is either a 5 or a 7, signifying either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display, respectively.

What are the best Asus gaming laptops in each series?

Asus ROG Strix GL753

We haven't yet found an Asus ROG Strix to which we've given an Editor's Choice nod (or more than 3 and a half stars), but the ROG Strix GL753 is a decent contender.

While it doesn't have a great design, the keyboard is comfortable, although at times finicky. And unlike many in its class, it has RGB backlighting. The display is bright, and the machine's 1050 Ti GPU can play most games, albeit not on the highest settings.

Asus ROG Zephyrus (GX501)

The latest in Asus' GX series, the Zephyrus is incredibly thin, thanks to its design and Nvidia's GTX 1080 Max-Q GPU. This machine has an innovative cooling system that opens only when the laptop is in use, an excellent G-Sync display and strong performance.

It even stays cool when you're gaming. While the battery life leaves something to be desired, the laptop is so thin that you won't mind carrying a charger around with you.

Asus ROG G701VI

The Asus ROG Strix G701VI is a massive machine for gamers who want top-tier power. Besides its bold design and insanely quick transfer speeds (thanks to two PCIe m.2 SSDs in RAID 0), its G-Sync display includes 178-degree viewing angles.

Its GTX 1080 GPU and overclockable CPU will play the most-intense games at the highest settings and offer seamless VR experiences. It's expensive, starting at $2,999, but you'll get all of the power and features you need for serious gaming.

