The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition is perfect for your Zoom meeting and it's just $229

Save $40 on Samsung's best kid-friendly tablet
Buying a tablet for your kids can be an excellent investment for multiple reasons. Your child can learn math, science, and other subjects in fun ways, read countless books, and gain tech-savvy skills that will help them succeed in the increasingly digital world.
It also keeps them quiet on long car rides, on flights, or when you don't need screaming in the background during a Zoom meeting.
And luckily, one of the best Android tablets for kids just went on sale for a limited time. Right now, you can snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition for only $229 — that's $40 in savings and the best price we've seen for this kid-friendly tablet.
It comes with a colorful, protective cover and a kickstand so your child can prop the tablet up to draw or interact. Samsung Kids in Android 14 makes it easy to customize parental controls, and the tablet lasts quite a while on a single charge, thanks to its large 7,040 mAh battery.
If you don't mind whether your kid's tablet runs Android 14 or is part of the Samsung ecosystem, you might also want to consider Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $89 (savings of $70).
Overview: Save $40 on the kid-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ directly through Samsung's website.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, Android 14 OS, 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, 7,040 mAh battery, 64GB internal storage with support for microSD storage up to 1TB, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack
Launch date: November 2023
Price history: This is the best price we've seen so far for Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition.
Price check: Best Buy $229 | Amazon $229
Reviews: Laptop Mag hasn't had a chance to review the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, but looking at over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, the verdict is positive. This tablet has amassed an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with customers praising the device's top-notch display, ease of use, performance, and overall value.
Buy it if: You want a safe tablet for your kid to play and learn on, and you'd like it to be in the Samsung ecosystem.
Don't buy it if: You'd rather spend even less on a kid-friendly tablet that's not equipped with Android 14. Check out the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet instead.
