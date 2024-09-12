The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition is perfect for your Zoom meeting and it's just $229

Buying a tablet for your kids can be an excellent investment for multiple reasons. Your child can learn math, science, and other subjects in fun ways, read countless books, and gain tech-savvy skills that will help them succeed in the increasingly digital world.

It also keeps them quiet on long car rides, on flights, or when you don't need screaming in the background during a Zoom meeting.

And luckily, one of the best Android tablets for kids just went on sale for a limited time. Right now, you can snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition for only $229 — that's $40 in savings and the best price we've seen for this kid-friendly tablet.

It comes with a colorful, protective cover and a kickstand so your child can prop the tablet up to draw or interact. Samsung Kids in Android 14 makes it easy to customize parental controls, and the tablet lasts quite a while on a single charge, thanks to its large 7,040 mAh battery.

If you don't mind whether your kid's tablet runs Android 14 or is part of the Samsung ecosystem, you might also want to consider Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $89 (savings of $70).

