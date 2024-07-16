Save up to $271 on Apple iPad Pro M4 in one of my favorite Prime Day deals
The Apple iPad Pro M4 reaches its lowest price yet
We've only just begun Amazon Prime Day, and some of the biggest companies have already provided impressive discounts to the biggest tech. Boasting the latest Apple silicone chip, the Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch is currently $899 at Amazon, and although you'll need to activate a $20 coupon to get it down to that price, it means it's $100 off its original cost.
The Apple iPad Pro M4 launched only just a couple of months ago, and while you could absolutely invest in older models, those interested in spending money on something modern that will last a long time should look no further. The base model of the device is $899, but each storage size is also discounted.
In fact, the best discount comes with the 1TB Space Black Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch for $1,328 at Amazon, which knocks a whole $271 off its original price point. Some of its other configurations are also at a lower price, but you won't find any discount as good as this one.
Today's best Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch deal
Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch: $999 $899 w/ Coupon @ Amazon
Overview: Lowest price ever! Save $80 on the Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch with 256GB of SSD storage, and apply the $20 coupon at checkout to make that $100 of saving. You can also save $271 with the 1TB Space Black Apple iPad Pro 11-inch for $1,328 on Amazon.
Features: 11-inch OLED (2420 x 1668) display, M4 chip, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard compatible, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 12MP Wide back camera.
Release Date: May 2024
Price Check: Best Buy $949 | Apple $999
Price History: This is the lowest price in the Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch's history.
Reviews: Every one of our sister sites has given the Apple iPad Pro M4 a near perfect score, citing its phenomenal performance accompanied by a portability and battery life that cannot be matched.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful tablet with incredible battery life utilizing the latest M4 chips. Creative professionals and those who especially want to use the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard should look no further than iPad, and it's hard to deny that Apple's application ecosystem is unbeatable.
Don't buy it if: You're more than willing to invest in an older generation iPad rather than tossing all of your cash at the latest hardware. While you will love the iPad Pro M4, it's costly even at this discounted price, and you might prefer to buy something cheaper.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Claire finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Claire is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.