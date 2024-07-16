Save up to $271 on Apple iPad Pro M4 in one of my favorite Prime Day deals

We've only just begun Amazon Prime Day, and some of the biggest companies have already provided impressive discounts to the biggest tech. Boasting the latest Apple silicone chip, the Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch is currently $899 at Amazon, and although you'll need to activate a $20 coupon to get it down to that price, it means it's $100 off its original cost.

The Apple iPad Pro M4 launched only just a couple of months ago, and while you could absolutely invest in older models, those interested in spending money on something modern that will last a long time should look no further. The base model of the device is $899, but each storage size is also discounted.

In fact, the best discount comes with the 1TB Space Black Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch for $1,328 at Amazon, which knocks a whole $271 off its original price point. Some of its other configurations are also at a lower price, but you won't find any discount as good as this one.

Today's best Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch deal