Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus crashes to $479 in back-to-school tablet deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with 128GB of storage currently has a solid 20% discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $479. That's a $120 savings over the usual price and the second-lowest price we've seen for this model. All four colorways are on sale for this price, although the Silver model has a "limited time" badge.

This tablet is essentially a more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. It has a fractionally thicker yet still premium design, but weighs nearly 1 pound more than S9 Plus. Beyond its weight, the big differences lie with the S9 FE Plus' display (IPS LCD at 90Hz vs. the S9 Plus' Dynamic OLED 2x at 120Hz), processor (Exynos 1380 vs. the S9 Plus' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), and primary camera (8MP vs. 13MP).

Those differences aside, both models have a roomy 12.4-inch display and bundle Samsung's S Pen—an inclusion that makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus a solid competitor with today's best tablets and a good choice for notetaking tablet users. Bonus points: This model gains Samsung's circle-to-search feature through an upcoming August update.

While this model has a microSD card slot, if you want more baseline storage, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is now $549 for the gray colorway ($150 off). All 256GB colorways are on sale, but the Gray model carries the deepest discount at 21% (as opposed to 17%).

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus deal