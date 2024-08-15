Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus crashes to $479 in back-to-school tablet deal
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus drops to an attractive price
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with 128GB of storage currently has a solid 20% discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $479. That's a $120 savings over the usual price and the second-lowest price we've seen for this model. All four colorways are on sale for this price, although the Silver model has a "limited time" badge.
This tablet is essentially a more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. It has a fractionally thicker yet still premium design, but weighs nearly 1 pound more than S9 Plus. Beyond its weight, the big differences lie with the S9 FE Plus' display (IPS LCD at 90Hz vs. the S9 Plus' Dynamic OLED 2x at 120Hz), processor (Exynos 1380 vs. the S9 Plus' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), and primary camera (8MP vs. 13MP).
Those differences aside, both models have a roomy 12.4-inch display and bundle Samsung's S Pen—an inclusion that makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus a solid competitor with today's best tablets and a good choice for notetaking tablet users. Bonus points: This model gains Samsung's circle-to-search feature through an upcoming August update.
While this model has a microSD card slot, if you want more baseline storage, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is now $549 for the gray colorway ($150 off). All 256GB colorways are on sale, but the Gray model carries the deepest discount at 21% (as opposed to 17%).
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
Was: $599
Now: $479 @ Amazon
Overview:
Amazon now takes $120 off the capable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with 128GB.
Features: 12.4-ich WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz IPS touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15), 1.38 pounds
Release Date: October 2023
Price history: This 128GB model hit its lowest price during Amazon Prime Day 2024. This is $60 more than the lowest price per Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel.
Price comparison: Best Buy $599 | Samsung $599
Pricier alternative: Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB for $549
Reviews consensus: The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus FE Plus gets praise for its premium design, large display, and beefy battery life. The inclusion of the S Pen stylus is uncommon at this price, making this model a great option for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing.
Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | Android Central: Hands-on
Buy it if: You value having a stylus and want a versatile, reasonably light tablet for sketching, consuming content, playing mobile games, and general productivity tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want the lightest possible tablet with premium performance, an OLED display or 120Hz refresh rate.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.