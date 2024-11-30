I found 5 great deals on Samsung tablets you won't want to miss -- save up to $800

If you're searching for a Samsung tablet this Black Friday/Cyber Monday, you're in luck. I've seen a lot of deals this week, and these 5 deals I just found on Samsung tablets are easily some of the best.

Right now, you can snag total savings up to $1,000 on Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet with a trade-in. Yes, you heard that right. Through Samsung's website, you can get $200 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, no trade-in required, and then up to an additional $800 in credit with a valid trade-in.

Even better, Samsung is offering a guaranteed $300 in trade-in credit, so you'll get at least $500 off the tablet with a trade-in. That means you could be the proud owner of a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for just $699!

While that's an excellent deal for those with a tablet to trade in, what about people buying a tablet for the first time? My favorite deal is the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for only $699. It's a last-gen tablet, but it still promises plenty of performance power for most people.

Scroll on to see the other Samsung tablet deals that caught my eye. If you need any holiday gift ideas, check out the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals we've rounded up so far. There are big savings on wearables, laptops, PC accessories, TVs, and more.

Best Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $699 at Samsung If you have a tablet to trade in, you can snag a whopping $500 in savings on Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Depending on your trade-in, that savings could go up to $1,000 (combining $200 instant savings and up to $800 trade-in credit). Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) AMOLED display, MediaTek MT6989 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD slot), 12-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, up to 16 hours of video playback, S Pen included Price check: Best Buy $999 (up to $800 off with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: was $999 now $549 at Samsung Samsung's running a stellar trade-in deal on its mid-range model, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. $150 in instant savings mixed with a guaranteed $300 credit on any trade-in knocks $450 off the tablet's full price. Depending on the model and condition of the tablet you trade in, you could get savings of up to $950 in total. Features: 12.46-inch (2800 x 1752) AMOLED display, MediaTek MT6989 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD slot), 12-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, up to 16 hours of video playback, S Pen included Price check: Amazon $849 | Best Buy $849 (up to $800 off with trade-in)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $299 at Amazon This is Samsung's FE, or "Fan Edition," for the Galaxy Tab S9. It's a stripped-back, more affordable edition of existing Galaxy tablets, and it'll provide more than enough performance power for streaming media, video calling, browsing the web, playing mobile games, answering emails, and more. If you have an existing tablet to trade in, consider buying through Samsung or Best Buy (links below) instead. With a trade-in, you can save up to $300. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 X 1440) display, Samsung Exynos 138 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD slot), 12-megapixel front camera, 8-megapixel rear camera, S Pen included Price check: Best Buy $299 | Samsung $299