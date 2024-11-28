Don't wait! The best iPad for most people is already at its all-time low
This Editor's Choice Award-winning iPad is just $249 for Black Friday
Android tablets can try all they want to, but there's currently no better tablet than the iPad. If you're looking for an inexpensive iPad capable of streaming your favorite shows, browsing the internet, and taking care of light productivity tasks, you should turn to the iPad 10.
Apple's iPad 10 is at its lowest price of $249 right now on Amazon for Black Friday. It's slashed to $259 directly on Amazon, and an on-page coupon for $9.01 will bring you down to its all-time-low price of $249. Just make sure you click the checkbox next to the coupon to apply it before checkout.
In our Apple iPad 10 review, this affordable tablet managed to surpass its competitors in performance-related tests. Most impressively, it earned a Geekbench 5 multi-core score of 4,040, besting the iPad Gen 9, OnePlus Pad, and Lenovo Tab 11.
We loved the tablet's killer speakers, bright and colorful display that's "pretty darn lovely to look at," and a "sharp and vivid" rear camera.
We awarded the iPad 10 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. If you're looking for a reliable, affordable tablet to stream media and take care of internet-based tasks, you won't be disappointed with the iPad 10.
For holiday gift ideas or to find a little treat-yo-self present, feel free to browse through all the Black Friday deals we've rounded up so far.
Best iPad 10 deal
Lowest price! This Amazon Black Friday deal brings the iPad 10 back down to its lowest price ever, thanks to a discounted price of $259 and an on-page coupon for another $9.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, nearly 11-hours of battery life, and Touch ID.
Compatible Accessories, sold separately: Magic Keyboard Folio ($50 off), Apple Pencil ($40 off)
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: With the on-page coupon applied, this is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's iPad 10.
Price check: Best Buy $279
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. In our review, we also noted its killer speakers, a display that's "pretty darn lovely to look at," and a "sharp and vivid" rear camera.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want an inexpensive iPad for content consumption, web browsing, perusing social media, and other light productivity tasks.
Don't buy it if: You're searching for a tablet that can act as a laptop replacement. The iPad 10 simply isn't powerful enough, but the new iPad Pro M4 is and it's $150 off right now.
