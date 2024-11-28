Don't wait! The best iPad for most people is already at its all-time low

Android tablets can try all they want to, but there's currently no better tablet than the iPad. If you're looking for an inexpensive iPad capable of streaming your favorite shows, browsing the internet, and taking care of light productivity tasks, you should turn to the iPad 10.

Apple's iPad 10 is at its lowest price of $249 right now on Amazon for Black Friday. It's slashed to $259 directly on Amazon, and an on-page coupon for $9.01 will bring you down to its all-time-low price of $249. Just make sure you click the checkbox next to the coupon to apply it before checkout.

In our Apple iPad 10 review, this affordable tablet managed to surpass its competitors in performance-related tests. Most impressively, it earned a Geekbench 5 multi-core score of 4,040, besting the iPad Gen 9, OnePlus Pad, and Lenovo Tab 11.

We loved the tablet's killer speakers, bright and colorful display that's "pretty darn lovely to look at," and a "sharp and vivid" rear camera.

We awarded the iPad 10 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. If you're looking for a reliable, affordable tablet to stream media and take care of internet-based tasks, you won't be disappointed with the iPad 10.

Best iPad 10 deal