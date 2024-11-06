The 5 best Black Friday iPad Air deals available now

Apple's iPad lineup includes four distinct product lines. Of them, the iPad Air 6 (2024) with M2 processor hits the best balance between price and performance. It's more powerful than the basic iPad, and not as expensive as the more expensive iPad Pros. And now Amazon has great early Black Friday deals on a range iPad Air configurations — making now a great time to jump on getting a new Apple tablet.

All of these deals are on the current iPad Air M2 series introduced this year. For example, you can buy the 11-inch iPad Air 6 for $549 at Amazon, just $2 shy of its all-time low. Or get the 13-inch iPad Air 6 for $699 at Amazon, a discount of $100 once you apply the on-page coupon.

Our sister publication Tom's Guide gave the 13-inch Apple iPad Air M2 (2024) 4 out of 5 stars in its review. The iPad Air M2 stood out for its performance, long battery life, and audio quality. It lacks some of the more advanced features of the pricier and more powerful iPad Pro series, like Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 and Face ID, but those features aren't deal breakers for most people. The iPad Air M2 stands out for its Apple Intelligence support (not available on the 10th generation iPad, wider color gamut, and vastly improved performance.

Black Friday season is the best time of year to add an iPad of any type to your gear kit. And right now you can save with these Black Friday iPad Air discounts.

To get a jump on your holiday shopping, see more of this year's Black Friday deals you can buy now.

Best Black Friday iPad Air deals

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024)

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 128GB: $599 $549 @ Amazon US Save $50 on the the Space Gray iPad Air 6 to get it for $549, which is just $2 shy of its all-time low price. (Also in Blue for $1 more). The iPad Air 6 has Apple's M2 chip inside, which is 50% faster than its predecessor and can handle Apple Intelligence AI. Its new design includes landscape stereo speakers and a 100% recycled aluminum chassis. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and Magic Keyboard

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 2 years of AppleCare+

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 128GB and 2 years of AppleCare+: $678 $628 @ Amazon US Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 with 2 years of AppleCare+. This is the same model as above, but it includes 2 years of AppleCare+ so your investment has protection. AppleCare+ provides unlimited repairs damage like a cracked display, and it includes coverage for the hardware, battery, one Apple Pencil, and one Apple-branded keyboard. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), supports Magic Keyboard

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 256GB

Apple 11" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 256GB: $699 $644 @ Amazon US Save $55 on the iPad Air 6 with 256GB of memory. This iPad Air 6 comes with 256GB of storage, which makes it a great choice for creators and others who need extra space to store files and media. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), supports Magic Keyboard

Apple 13" iPad Air 6 (2024)

Apple 13" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 128GB: $799 $699 @ Amazon US with $35.01 coupon Save $100 by applying the on-page $35.01 coupon and score the 13-inch iPad Air 6 for $699. That's just $6 shy of the all-time low price we've seen. This larger screen size is a great choice for split-screen multitasking, content creation, gaming, and streaming. Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), supports Magic Keyboard

Apple 13" iPad Air 6 (2024) with 2 years of AppleCare+