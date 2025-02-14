Best Buy is having a huge sale on iPads and accessories; here are 9 deals I would snag

iPad, youPad, we all Pad for iPads, and right now is the best time to iPad because Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is on now, which includes discounts on just about every version of Apple's iconic tablet.

While you could go trudging through Best Buy's iPad sale all by yourself, we've decided that we'd be super cool and do it for you. Consider it our way of saying sorry for not getting you a Valentine's Day card. We've rounded up the best deals that we could find on a range of iPads, from the classic base model up to the swanky iPad Pro. Hell, we've even thrown in some deals on accessories.

If you're looking for a premium tablet, our favorite deal of the bunch has to be the $200 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4, which is down to $1099. It's a beast of a tablet that puts many laptops to shame thanks to its lightning-fast performance and beautiful OLED display. The 11-inch version is on sale, too, but you're getting a bigger discount on the larger model, and we think it's worth the price jump.

If you're looking for more great tech deals this February, Best Buy is also having a huge laptop sale at the moment, so be sure to check out our Best Buy Windows laptop deals roundup if a new notebook is on your wishlist.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Best Buy Save $70 on the latest version of Apple's iconic base model iPad. We were impressed with the powerful performance and great display in our Apple iPad 10.9-inch Gen 10 review. The battery life could be better, but for this price you can't have everything. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple 13-inch iPad Air M2: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Save $100: It's the iPad Air M2 again, but this time, it's bigger. This model has a 13-inch display and a bulkier frame to accommodate it but otherwise, it's the same machine. Hell, it even has the same $100 discount. Features: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Save $100: If you're looking for a premium tablet, they don't come much better than the latest iPad Pro. The OLED display looks stunning, and the M4 chip gives it some serious horsepower to make the most of it. Our friends over at Tom's Guide loved it for all the reasons we mentioned above, alongside the slim and sleek design, alongside what they described as "epic battery life" Features: 11-inch (2752 x 2064) Ultra Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion, P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M4 chip (9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Apple Intelligence, support for Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $200: We're seeing double because the iPad Pro M4 is back again, only this time with a bigger screen and double the discount. This 13-inch model is, as you'd expect, bigger to account for the larger display, but the rest of the hardware is the same. Features: 13-inch (2072 x 2064) Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion P3 and wide color gamut, antireflective screen coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil support

Apple iPad mini 7 (A17 Pro chip): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Save $100 on the most adorable iPad in the lineup. Look at this thing, it's so cute. Oh right, serious Tech reporter... errr it's super portable. It's also surprisingly powerful, comes with a gorgeous display, and has that Apple build quality that we know and love. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C

Apple Pencil Pro - White: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy Save $30: John Wick took out three guys in a bar with one of these. Hopefully, you just use it for normal pursuits like drawing, sketching, taking notes, and marking up documents. It's an essential accessory for your iPad. Features: It's a pencil... but for your iPad.