Best Buy's massive Windows laptop sale slashes up to $400 off; here are 9 deals I recommend

We've said goodbye to January, but Best Buy sales haven't gone anywhere. There are some fantastic laptop deals at everyone's favorite blue and yellow retailer (sorry Walmart, it's true).

There is a huge selection of Windows laptops on offer in the current Best Buy sale. Like so many laptops, you would get annoyed sifting through them, but never fear; we've picked out our favorite nine deals to help you find the best laptop without the hassle.

These all have hefty discounts, with as much as $400 off the MSRP. Even so, we've got a good range of budget, mid-range, and premium laptops in our selection, so whatever your needs are, you should find something that piques your interest.

Our favorite deal of the bunch is the $400 discount on the Dell XPS 13, which is down to $1099. This is one of the best laptops on the market, especially if you're looking for something super lightweight and travel-friendly.

In addition to all these laptops on offer for everyone, there are also some deals that are exclusive to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total. My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99, $90 cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. You get tons of Best Buy perks and freebies throughout the year, including free two-day shipping, exclusive deals, and an extended 60-day returns period. My Best Buy Total is pricier at $179 a year, but it comes with even more exclusive deals, as well as protection plans, VIP member support, and 24/7 tech support.

OK, that's enough chatter from me; let's dive into these deals.

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1: was $999 now $599 at Best Buy Save $400 on this versatile 2-in-1 laptop that's perfect for people who use their laptop for a variety of tasks. It's ideal for work, study, browsing the web, watching movies, and listening to tunes. It's not going to do any high-end gaming, but for everything else, this is a great choice. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch screen display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits peak brightness, Intel Core 7 Series 1, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 65 watts battery, Fingerprint reader, Webcam.

Ports & connectivity: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 2 x USB-C 3.2, 1 x USB-A 3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $899 now $799 at Best Buy Save $100 on the first Galaxy laptop built specifically for AI, with Copilot + integration. Does that matter to most people? No, not really, but the rest of the specs are solid for the price thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus and up to 27 hours of battery life. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) LED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 65 watts battery, Webcam

Ports & connectivity: 1 x HDMI 2.1, Display connection via USB port, 1 x USB-A 3.2, 2 x USB-C 4, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth.

Asus Zenbook S 14: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $300 on this ultra-slim laptop from Asus. It's 0.47 inches thick and weighs just 2.65 pounds, making it an ideal travel companion for students and professionals on the go. Beyond that, it has a gorgeous OLED display and a powerful Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, giving it some serious grunt despite the petite size. Features: 14-inch (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 1080p Webcam, 72W battery.

Ports & connectivity: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-C 3.2, 2 x USB-C 4, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth.

Asus Vivobook S 15: was $899 now $549 at Best Buy Save $350 on this sleek AI-powered laptop. It has a gorgeous 15-inch OLED display and great performance. It's an ideal everyday work laptop and between the Snapdragon CPU and GPU, it can handle some casual gaming too. Features: 15.6-inch (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, Qualcomm X Elite Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 1080p Webcam, 70W battery.

Ports & connectivity: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A 3.2, 2 x USB-C 4, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, MicroSD card reader, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth.

HP OmniBook Ultra : was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $400: This laptop might have the most disgusting marketing bio I've ever seen, talking about how it will help you "hustle hard", but don't hold that against it - it's a great laptop with a steep discount. With AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 and 32GB powering it, this lightweight laptop has enough power to handle any daily tasks you can throw at it. It's also got that glorious 16:10 aspect ratio for increased productivity too. Features: 14-inch (2240 x 1400) IPS touch screen display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, 1080p Webcam, 68W battery.

Ports & connectivity: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A 3.1, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy Save $400: Dell's XPS 13 is one of the best small form factor laptops out there. Don't just take our word for it, take... well our word for it. In our Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite) review, we praised it for its "strong performance and a stellar battery life", giving it four out of five stars. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Qualcomm X Elite Adreno GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p webcam, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home Ports & connectivity: Display connection via USB port, 2 x USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Save $300: In a case of déjà vu from the deal above, our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus review also praised the "great performance and long battery life" of this laptop. No surprise given that these are the key selling points of this latest edition of Snapdragon chipsets.What is a surprise is seeing this laptop for under $700. An absolute bargain if you ask us. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 60Hz IPS touch screen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ Ports & connectivity: Display connection via USB port, 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.2, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth

Lenovo Yoga 7: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Save $200: Hear us out here. Sure, we weren't overly enthused in our Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 Gen 9 review. I believe we said it was "fine" which Lenovo did not use in the marketing materials. But that was because, at full price, there were just better options out there. Knock $200 off that price, and yeah, I'm thinking we're back. it's ha Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1900 x 1200) 300-nit IPS touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics , 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Ports & connectivity: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x USB-C 4, 1 x USB-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth