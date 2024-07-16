I don't think you should pay full price for a new tablet when this Samsung one is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Android fans don't want to miss out on this incredible Prime Day deal: right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for its lowest price ever.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is only $419 on Amazon on July 16 and 17 for Prime Day, a huge $180 discount off the usual price of $599.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has a lot going for it, from its 20-hour battery life to the huge WQXGA 12.4-inch display. It's even IP68 water-resistant and features expandable storage. Since it comes with the Samsung S Pen, it's a great iPad alternative for students, artists, and anyone looking to take notes or doodle on their tablet.

You'll have plenty of space for notes, apps, games, and photos thanks to the expandable storage on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. This model has 128GB of storage built-in, but you can also upgrade to the 256GB model for $474, slashing $225 off the usual price of $699. On top of either storage configuration, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus supports up to 1TB of additional storage through its microSD card slot. You won't find that feature on an iPad!

This is easily one of the best tablet deals for Prime Day, so snag it while it lasts!

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Prime Day deal