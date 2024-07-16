I don't think you should pay full price for a new tablet when this Samsung one is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus hits new price low for Prime Day
Android fans don't want to miss out on this incredible Prime Day deal: right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for its lowest price ever.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is only $419 on Amazon on July 16 and 17 for Prime Day, a huge $180 discount off the usual price of $599.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has a lot going for it, from its 20-hour battery life to the huge WQXGA 12.4-inch display. It's even IP68 water-resistant and features expandable storage. Since it comes with the Samsung S Pen, it's a great iPad alternative for students, artists, and anyone looking to take notes or doodle on their tablet.
You'll have plenty of space for notes, apps, games, and photos thanks to the expandable storage on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. This model has 128GB of storage built-in, but you can also upgrade to the 256GB model for $474, slashing $225 off the usual price of $699. On top of either storage configuration, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus supports up to 1TB of additional storage through its microSD card slot. You won't find that feature on an iPad!
This is easily one of the best tablet deals for Prime Day, so snag it while it lasts!
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Prime Day deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
Was: $599
Now: $419 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon is now offering $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with 128GB of storage, a new all-time low price for this Fan Edition Samsung tablet.
Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz TFT touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 256GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15),
Release Date: October 2023
Price history: This 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is at its lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Best Buy $419 | Samsung $599
Cheaper alternative: Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $349
Reviews consensus: Experts praise the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus FE Plus for its premium design, large, bright display, and battery life. The nifty S Pen is also a welcome accessory for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing.
Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | Android Central: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a versatile, portable for sketching, consuming content, checking emails, web browsing, reading, and playing mobile games from anywhere.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet with an OLED display or 120Hz refresh rate.
