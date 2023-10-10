Holy moly! This 10.2-inch iPad is only $249 on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day October launches excellent deals one after another, but Walmart has come out of the woodworks with a phenomenal deal for the 2021 10.2-inch iPad on Prime Day. This is deal is even Black Friday-worthy, delivering a low cost to one of the best tablets out there.

If this sounds like the perfect deal, then don't miss out on getting the 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $249. It was previously $329, meaning you're saving $80 for this excellent deal.

It's certainly one of the best Prime Day Apple deals out there, proving Walmart can even match Amazon.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Was: $329

Now: $249 @ Walmart

Overview:

Walmart takes $80 off of the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad during October Prime Day. Key features: Apple's A13 Bionic chip with 64GB or 256GB of storage, and a Retina 2560 x 1620-pixel resolution display with True Tone. Launch date: September 2021 Price History: This is the lowest price ever for the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad. Price comparison: Apple $329 Amazon $249 Review consensus: The Apple iPad 2021 was praised for its fast performance and long battery life. Criticisms involved weak speakers and lack of USB-C. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★½ Buy if: You want a powerful yet affordable tablet that can perform average daily tasks and enhance productivity on-the-go. Don't buy if: You want a newer, more powerful tablet. Consider the latest 10th Generation iPad for $399.

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is built with Apple's A13 Bionic chip with 64GB of storage, and a Retina 2560 x 1620-pixel resolution display with True Tone.

Some might not love the idea of settling for a 9th generation iPad, especially since the 11th generation is set to launch in the coming year. But considering you'd be only one generation behind the current one, it's still an excellent choice for consumers who are a little more budget conscious.

We gave the Apple iPad 2021 a 4/5 in our review, with our very own Philip Tracy praising its fast performance and long battery life. We measured it as lasting 11 hours and 59 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery tested, which is an excellent score. It also managed a Geekbench 5 overall performance score of 3,387.

While this is lower than the 10th Generation iPad's score of 4,040 on the same test, the difference is not so extreme that budget conscious individuals should turn away from this. Overall, this 2021 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent deal.