Early October Prime Day deal knocks $40 off the Amazon Fire HD 8
Snag the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $59 in this early October Prime Day deal
Early October Prime Day deals are up for grabs this week. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is heavily discounted before the retailer's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 for just $59. That's $40 cheaper than the tablet's regular price of $99. At just $5 shy of the Fire HD 8's lowest price ever, it's one of today's best early Prime Day Fire tablet deals.
Amazon also offers the Fire HD 8 Plus with wireless charging for $69 ($50 off).
Today's best Amazon Fire HD tablet deal
Amazon Fire HD 8:
$99 $59 @ Amazon
Save $40 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.
Amazon's Fire HD 8 is worth considering if you don't want to spend a fortune on a tablet. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2-GHz 6-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.
Although we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Some of the things they liked about the Fire HD 8 was its bright screen, excellent battery life and strong speakers. Although they deducted points for performance limitations, the Fire HD 8 is adequate for streaming videos and playing mobile games.
Despite its modest price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 offers top shelf battery life. During battery endurance tests of continuous web browsing at 150-nits of brightness, the Fire HD 8 ran nearly 14 hours.
At just 11.9 ounces and 0.3 inches thin, the Fire HD 8 is lightweight and super-portable. Now just under $60, it's a no-brainer if you're in the market for an affordable tablet.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus:
$119 $69 @ Amazon
Save $50 on the the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.