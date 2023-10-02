Early October Prime Day deal knocks $40 off the Amazon Fire HD 8

Early October Prime Day deals are up for grabs this week. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is heavily discounted before the retailer's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 for just $59. That's $40 cheaper than the tablet's regular price of $99. At just $5 shy of the Fire HD 8's lowest price ever, it's one of today's best early Prime Day Fire tablet deals.

Amazon also offers the Fire HD 8 Plus with wireless charging for $69 ($50 off).

Today's best Amazon Fire HD tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon's Fire HD 8 is worth considering if you don't want to spend a fortune on a tablet. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2-GHz 6-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Although we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Some of the things they liked about the Fire HD 8 was its bright screen, excellent battery life and strong speakers. Although they deducted points for performance limitations, the Fire HD 8 is adequate for streaming videos and playing mobile games.

Despite its modest price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 offers top shelf battery life. During battery endurance tests of continuous web browsing at 150-nits of brightness, the Fire HD 8 ran nearly 14 hours.

At just 11.9 ounces and 0.3 inches thin, the Fire HD 8 is lightweight and super-portable. Now just under $60, it's a no-brainer if you're in the market for an affordable tablet.