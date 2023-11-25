Don't wait! Popular Lenovo Tab M9 drops to $99 for likely the last time this year
This Android tablet has been selling like hot cakes all year
Black Friday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a new tablet. And the popular Lenovo Tab M9 drops to $99 once again for Black Friday.
We can't really explain why the Lenovo Tab M9 is so popular with folks -- I seriously struggled to find reviews from other tech sites of this product (I only found one on Notebook Check, in which they gave a relatively positive review).
If you want to jump on this popular Android tablet deal, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Newegg. It's a pretty good price for a 9-inch Android tablet, I won't deny that, so if you're in the market for one, now is the time.
Best Black Friday Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Lenovo Tab M9:
$149 $99 @ Newegg
Overview:
Save $50 on one of the most popular Android tablet deal in recent months. It's likely to drop back to its original price once Black Friday is over.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.
Release date: 2023
Price check: Lenovo Tab M9 w/ Folio Case (2023): $149 $127 @ Amazon
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to in the past several months.
Reviews: The one review I found praises the tablet for its large screen in a compact design all for a relatively low price.
Notebook Check: ★★★★
Buy if: You're in need of a decently speced Android tablet for an affordable price. You like Android. You want a big screen. You want something portable. You would rather not spend hundreds of dollars on an Apple product.
Don't buy if: You are looking for a more quality tablet. You don't like Android. You want a smaller or larger screen than 9-inch. You want a sharper screen. You want a more powerful tablet.
Alternative: Apple iPad 9 (256GB):
$479 $379 @ Amazon
