Don't wait! Popular Lenovo Tab M9 drops to $99 for likely the last time this year

Black Friday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a new tablet. And the popular Lenovo Tab M9 drops to $99 once again for Black Friday.

We can't really explain why the Lenovo Tab M9 is so popular with folks -- I seriously struggled to find reviews from other tech sites of this product (I only found one on Notebook Check, in which they gave a relatively positive review).

If you want to jump on this popular Android tablet deal, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 for $99 at Newegg. It's a pretty good price for a 9-inch Android tablet, I won't deny that, so if you're in the market for one, now is the time.

Best Black Friday Lenovo Tab M9 deal