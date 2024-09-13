Don’t wait for Prime Day — these five Amazon device deals are already fire

It’s Prime Time baby! Well, it will be soon, as Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale is just around the corner. Luckily for us, we don’t have to wait as there are some early Amazon device deals to take advantage of. All of these devices are at their lowest price since Amazon's July Prime Day sale.

If you’re looking for a new tablet and don’t want to spend Apple money on an iPad, we’ve spotted some awesome deals on three of Amazon’s Fire tablets. First up is the Amazon Fire HD 10 which is down to just $89, saving you $60 on the usual price. This budget tablet still has impressive specs with a HD screen, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you’re buying for your kid, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is also on sale with $50 off. This is the same great tablet, but in a protective shell and with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids built-in.

If you want something a little smaller, there is also the Amazon Fire HD 8 which is $59, down a whopping $70 from its MSRP. It’s an ideal alternative to the iPad Mini and makes a perfect portable screen for watching movies and YouTube on the go.

Prefer to watch your movies on a larger display, then you can also get $20 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This nifty streaming device lets you access all of the best streaming services on your TV, so you don’t need to upgrade to the latest smart TV.

But if you are looking to upgrade to a new TV and want a bargain, then our final deal is the one for you. The Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series is currently $299, down $150 from its usual price. It’s a full 4K display with all the convenience of the Fire TV stick built into it. That’s a whole lot of TV for not much money.

Be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Big Deals Days 2024 to see more great deals as we approach the big day, which is due to land in early October.

5 early Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139 $89 @ Amazon

Amazon’s flagship tablet from 2023, the Fire HD 10 is still an incredible piece of tech for the cost, and now it’s even cheaper with a $60 discount. It has a 10-inch HD display, 13-hour battery life, 32 GB of storage (with a 64 GB version available too). It’s perfect not just as an entertainment device, but also as an all-rounder for browsing, work and studying too. Note: This deal is for the lock-screen ads version, but there is also $50 off the no ads version too.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $189 $139 @ Amazon

Save $50 on this kids version of the Fire HD 10. It’s the same specs as the regular HD 10, but in a durable protective case. This is the Pro version, which is designed for older kids — that means a less chunky case, and some comprehensive parental controls to make sure your youngsters stay on the good bits of the internet. It comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids too (which accounts for the bump in price over the regular version).

Amazon Fire HD 8: $129 $59 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Fire HD 8 Tablet — Amazon’s answer to the iPad Mini, but with a much more “mini” price tag. It’s billed as the ultimate portable entertainment device, with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, 64GB of storage and access to all the major streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Get $20 off the latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick — the 4K Max. This handy device lets you access all your favorite streaming services in glorious 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes with WiFi 6 for a solid connection while you’re streaming, and it also lets you play games without a console via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.