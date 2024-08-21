5 Amazon device deals for heading back to college

Are you tricking out a dorm room or an off-campus apartment? Amazon has a ton of its devices on sale for the back-to-school crowd. From tablets to entertainment gear, these five limited-time deals can help you get up and running in no time.

Among our favorite deals are the pair of Amazon tablets now on deep discounts: the svelte Amazon Fire Max 11 bundle with keyboard case and stylus. This bundle usually costs a hefty $404, but with this sale, it drops to $274.

Together with these accessories, the Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most productivity-centric and professional—looking tablet. It allows you to jot notes and write emails with ease, at a reasonable all-in price.

Meanwhile, the bulkier, candy-colored Amazon Fire HD 10 costs just $99, thanks to Amazon's deep 44% discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for this 2023 tablet.

Also on sale are the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 43-inch 4K UHD television for $249, down from $369; the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39, down from $59; and the Made for Amazon over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $54, down from $79.

If you're looking for other Amazon devices, check out Amazon's off-to-college device sale.

Best Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire Max 11 bundle with keyboard case and stylus: $409 $274 @ Amazon

Save $129 on this Amazon Fire Max 11 bundle with a keyboard case and stylus. This discount makes the bundle one of the best tablet deals we've seen for a tablet with both a keyboard case and stylus. This 11-inch tablet presents nicely, with a slim, aluminum chassis and a keyboard that includes a trackpad for easily navigating productivity apps. Features: 11-inch 2000 x 1200 pixel display, 4GB RAM, 128GB of memory, 8MP rear and front camera, keyboard case, stylus

Amazon Fire HD 10: $179 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $80 off, the 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent choice for light productivity and entertainment needs. It has a 10.1-inch screen, a sturdy design, and three colorways (black, lilac, or ocean). Inside sits an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot lets you expand your storage up to 1TB. It has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, so you can use it with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately). Features: 10.1-inch 1920 x 1080 display, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 5MP rear and front camera, supports stylus (not included) Price check: Best Buy $99

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 43-inch 4K UHD television: $369 $249 @ Amazon

Perfect for smaller spaces, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 43-inch 4K UHD television is now 32% off. This is a step-up model from Amazon's 2-Series line, with 4K UHD resolution, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Alexa integration means finding content, controlling your smart home, and using voice controls. Amazon's Fire streaming interface also allows easy access to Prime Video and other streaming services. Purchase includes a 6-month subscription to MGM+. Features: 43-inch 4K UHD screen, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus audio, 4 HDMI inputs, Alexa voice controls

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 $39 @ Amazon

If you already have a TV you like and want to add a streamer, you can save $20 on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This model has 16GB of onboard storage for apps, games, and downloads. You can use it to play Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games via cloud gaming. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. It's Amazon's first streaming stick to include the Fire TV Ambient Experience to display over 2,000 art and photographic images. Features: 4K UHD, 16GB of storage, voice remote, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos