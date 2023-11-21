Limited time Black Friday deal for new FuboTV subscribers

FuboTV deal for new subscribers

Deal: $40 off @ FuboTV

Overview: Save $40 off your first two months as a new FuboTV subscriber

Features: Up to 253 different channels (including live sports channels), up to 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage, watch on up to 10 screens at once, 4K resolution possible, Showtime can be optionally included

Release date: Jan. 2015

Price history: FuboTV plans increased by about $10 for everyone in Jan. 2023, and users with regional sports networks saw an additional $11 or $14 tacked onto the total. $20 off the first two months is the biggest discount for new subscribers FuboTV has ever offered, but overall plan prices did increase by about that much for many people earlier this year.

Reviews: Most reviewers note the massive amount of channels available with FuboTV. The service lacks A&E channels and Turner channels, according to reviews, but the overall service as a whole is a good value, especially with its live sports coverage, both regional and national.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Subscribe if: You're looking to get rid of cable television, live sports are a must-have for you, and you'd like to take your channels with you when you travel.

Don't subscribe if: Cable in your area is cheaper than FuboTV. Some cable plans can be upwards of $200, but other cable providers offer plans for $35 to $50.