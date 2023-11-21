Limited time Black Friday deal for new FuboTV subscribers
New FuboTV subscribers can save $40 on their first two months
Depending on how expensive cable is in your area, this Black Friday deal for new FuboTV subscribers might be perfect for you. If you’ve never tried FuboTV before, you can save $40 on your first two months as a new subscriber.
The FuboTV Pro plan is usually $74.99/month, so with this deal, your first two months would only be $54.99, and you’d gain access to 179 channels (including multiple live sports channels) and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage. Plus, you’ll get a free 7-day trial before your first two discounted months start, so if you try the service out and don’t like it, you can cancel before you’re billed.
Be sure to check out this other fantastic Black Friday deal for Hulu that’s good through Nov. 28. New and returning Hulu subscribers can pay 99¢/month instead of $7.99/month for Hulu w/ ads.
Black Friday deal for new FuboTV subscribers
FuboTV deal for new subscribers
Deal: $40 off @ FuboTV
Overview: Save $40 off your first two months as a new FuboTV subscriber
Features: Up to 253 different channels (including live sports channels), up to 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage, watch on up to 10 screens at once, 4K resolution possible, Showtime can be optionally included
Release date: Jan. 2015
Price history: FuboTV plans increased by about $10 for everyone in Jan. 2023, and users with regional sports networks saw an additional $11 or $14 tacked onto the total. $20 off the first two months is the biggest discount for new subscribers FuboTV has ever offered, but overall plan prices did increase by about that much for many people earlier this year.
Reviews: Most reviewers note the massive amount of channels available with FuboTV. The service lacks A&E channels and Turner channels, according to reviews, but the overall service as a whole is a good value, especially with its live sports coverage, both regional and national.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Subscribe if: You're looking to get rid of cable television, live sports are a must-have for you, and you'd like to take your channels with you when you travel.
Don't subscribe if: Cable in your area is cheaper than FuboTV. Some cable plans can be upwards of $200, but other cable providers offer plans for $35 to $50.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney
By Rael Hornby