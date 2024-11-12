Run to grab these wearable tech deals in the Walmart Black Friday sale
Smartwatch and fitness tracker prices have dropped ahead of the big day.
Thanksgiving and Christmas are both on the horizon; great news for our tastebuds, but not so great for the old waistline. So, get geared up for your inevitable January fitness goals early with these fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker deals in the early Walmart Black Friday sale.
Whether you're looking for a simple fitness tracker or an all-singing, all-dancing smartwatch, we've got you covered. Our top pick is undoubtedly the $60 discount on the Fitbit Charge 6. We reviewed it late last year and heaped praise on it for its full suite of fitness and health tracking features, sleek design, and great battery life. We also thought it was very reasonably priced at $160, so imagine how much we'd recommend it at $100.
If that's not your speed, we've got four more wearable tech deals below for your perusal, including a cheeky $50 off the latest Apple Watch. Have a look at all the options below and level up your smartwatch game this Black Friday.
Also, be sure to check out everything that "Wally World" has to offer this November in our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.
5 Wearable tech deals from the Walmart Black Friday sale
Fitbit Charge 6: $159 $99 @ Walmart
Save $60 on one of our favorite fitness trackers. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we loved the lightweight, stylish design, excellent fitness tracking features, and long battery life.
We also praised it for its affordable price tag, and now it's even cheaper, so now is definitely the time to snag one.
Features: Optical heart rate sensor, 40+ Exercise Modes, Built-in GPS, Six days of battery life, Water-resistant up to 50m
Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $119 @ Walmart
If you want a bigger screen and more traditional watch styling, the Versa 4 is the way to go.
It offers almost all the same features as the Charge 6 — you give up the ECG and EDA sensor but in exchange, you get a bigger screen that's easier to use when tracking your workouts.
Features: 24/7 heart rate tracking, 40+ Exercise Modes, Built-in GPS, Six days of battery life, Water-resistant up to 50m
Apple Watch Series 10: $399 $349 @ Walmart
It's only a couple of months old and you can already save $50 on the latest Apple Watch. This updated model has a thinner design and comes in both 42 and 46mm screen sizes.
Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Google Pixel Watch 3: $399 $329 @ Walmart
Another great deal on a brand new smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3 only came out in September and you can already get a $70 discount.
It looks super stylish with a big, bright display and tons of support for fitness, lifestyle, and productivity apps.
Features: Heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, 24 hours of battery with always-on display (36 hours in Battery Saver mode), wearOS.
Garmin Instinct 2S: $199 $179 @ Walmart
If you don't want the hassle of constantly charging your watch, the Garmin Instinct 2S laughs at the puny battery life of other entries on this list. It can go up to 21 days between charges and still offers all the great features you want from a smartwatch and fitness tracker.
Features: All-day health monitoring, Water-resistant up to 100m, 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, GPS, up to 21 days battery life in smartwatch mode (up to 22 hours in GPS mode).
