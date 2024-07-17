Pick up a new Apple Watch Series 9 at an all-time-low price of $279 in the final hours of Prime Day

If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch companion to your iPhone, your search might just be over thanks to Prime Day.

From now until the end of today, you can pick up a new Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for just $279 at Amazon. Regularly $399, that's $120 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's newest smartwatch.

This current-gen smartwatch improves upon its predecessor with an enhanced S9 chip, an even brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture to make your life easier. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, the wearable earned 4 out of 5 stars, as well as our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Whether you want a smartwatch to help inspire more fitness activity in your life or to assist with managing your iPhone's notifications, you can't go wrong with Apple's Watch Series 9 — especially when it's slashed by $120 like it is right now.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deal