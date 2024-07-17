Pick up a new Apple Watch Series 9 at an all-time-low price of $279 in the final hours of Prime Day
Apple's latest Watch Series 9 is slashed by $120 on Amazon
If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch companion to your iPhone, your search might just be over thanks to Prime Day.
From now until the end of today, you can pick up a new Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for just $279 at Amazon. Regularly $399, that's $120 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's newest smartwatch.
This current-gen smartwatch improves upon its predecessor with an enhanced S9 chip, an even brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture to make your life easier. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, the wearable earned 4 out of 5 stars, as well as our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
Whether you want a smartwatch to help inspire more fitness activity in your life or to assist with managing your iPhone's notifications, you can't go wrong with Apple's Watch Series 9 — especially when it's slashed by $120 like it is right now.
If you want to see which other smartwatches are currently discounted for your iPhone, check out the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals we've rounded up.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deal
Apple Watch Series 9
Was $399
Now $279 Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $120 off the popular Apple Watch Series 9 while supplies last during Prime Day.
Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit, LTPO OLED display, new double-tap gesture, up to 18 hours of battery life in normal use, watchOS 10, IP6X dust resistance, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof)
Product launched: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 9, beating its previous low by $10.
Price comparison: Best Buy $299
Reviews: The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, especially for those already in the Apple ecosystem. In our review, we praised the current-gen smartwatch for its gorgeous, bright display, speedy performance, and helpful double-tap gesture functionality.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★ |
Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want the latest and greatest smartwatch to pair with your iPhone (and at a fantastic discount, to boot.)
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for more advanced fitness training, scuba diving, or for use outdoors. Go with the Apple Watch Ultra instead. Or, if you have an Android phone, check out the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
