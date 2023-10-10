I track deals for a living and this is the lowest price Apple Watch SE 2 yet!

Amazon Prime Day October is here to take a huge chunk out the Apple Watch SE 2's price. So if you want to beat the Black Friday rush, this early holiday Prime Day Apple Watch discount is a must.

For now through Oct. 11, you can get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $199 at Amazon. It normally costs $279, so that's $80 in savings and the lowest price ever for the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE as per The Camelizer.

This is one the best Prime Day Apple deals we've seen this year.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's up to 20% faster than the 1st gen Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app. Cheaper option: 1st Apple Watch SE for $149

Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 runs on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. Besides offering up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor, it features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

The Apple Watch SE 2 retains the same 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter as the 1st generation model.

Although we didn't get to test it, Apple Watch SE 2 reviews at Amazon give it 4.7 out of 5-stars. Satisifed customers like its hands-free functionality which lets you do things like respond to texts and change music. Others praise its useful Fitness+ app which suggests all types of different workouts and weekly challenges.

With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your Apple gear or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid choice.

As with all Apple deals, we recommend you act fast to grab it while it's still in stock.