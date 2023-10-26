Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2023: Best early discounts now

As Black Friday 2023 rolls in over the next month, all eyes will be watching the sales on, well, watches. The best Apple Watch sales may be yet to come, but there are still plenty to be had during the Black Friday pre-game sales.

With the Apple Watch Series 9 being released this year, we’re seeing loads of deals on the Series 8 in all configurations. If you’re looking for the good classic version of an Apple Watch, you can get the 41mm Series 8 GPS model for $319 on Amazon. This slices $80 off this popular piece of tech. Enjoy all the basics of a smartwatch along with the new skin temperature reading technology, blood oxygen monitoring, as well as crash and fall detection abilities..

Or, you can ease yourself into the Apple Watch experience with the Apple Watch SE 1st gen, just $159 at Walmart. A perfect watch for those needing just the basics, take this durable watch with you on any adventure. Featuring a heart rate monitor, fall detection, and water resistance up to 50 meters, it’s the perfect companion for any active traveler.

Whether you’re already equipped with an Apple Watch, or you’re looking to get your very first one, the weeks leading up to Black Friday offer some of the best deals of the year.

See the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals available now.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2023

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen: $309 $149 @ Walmart

Save $160 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch features GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more.

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $279 $259 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the newest Apple Watch SE. This new iteration of Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $389 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the new Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $319 @ Amazon

Save $80 on this 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. The Series 8 features a skin temperature sensor, crash and fall detection, and is more durable than ever with IP6X dust resistance and WR50 water resistance. Stay connected to all your iPhone features with a flick of the wrist.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $629 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.