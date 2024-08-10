Amazon knocks $100 off Apple Watch Series 9 just in time for back-to-school

A smartwatch is a great investment for anyone, but especially for college students. You'll be able to better manage your time, set timers to help you power through completing homework or studying, stay on top of fitness goals in the midst of school stress, and not miss any important calls or notifications.

If you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can pair with it is an Apple Watch. And luckily, Apple's latest smartwatch is 25% off right now at Amazon.

You can grab an Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for just $299 at Amazon. Regularly $399, that's $100 in savings and only $20 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's newest smartwatch.

Compared to its predecessor, this current-gen smartwatch offers an improved S9 chip, an even brighter 2000-nit display, and new double-tap gesture support to make your life easier. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, the wearable earned 4 out of 5 stars, as well as our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

If you're not convinced the Apple Watch Series 9 is the smartwatch for you, definitely check out the other best Apple Watch deals we've rounded up for more options.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deal