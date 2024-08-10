Amazon knocks $100 off Apple Watch Series 9 just in time for back-to-school
Save $100 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9
A smartwatch is a great investment for anyone, but especially for college students. You'll be able to better manage your time, set timers to help you power through completing homework or studying, stay on top of fitness goals in the midst of school stress, and not miss any important calls or notifications.
If you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can pair with it is an Apple Watch. And luckily, Apple's latest smartwatch is 25% off right now at Amazon.
You can grab an Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for just $299 at Amazon. Regularly $399, that's $100 in savings and only $20 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's newest smartwatch.
Compared to its predecessor, this current-gen smartwatch offers an improved S9 chip, an even brighter 2000-nit display, and new double-tap gesture support to make your life easier. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, the wearable earned 4 out of 5 stars, as well as our esteemed Editor's Choice award.
If you're not convinced the Apple Watch Series 9 is the smartwatch for you, definitely check out the other best Apple Watch deals we've rounded up for more options.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deal
Apple Watch Series 9
Was $399
Now $299 Amazon
Overview:
Save $100 off the popular, current-gen Apple Watch Series 9 via Amazon.
Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit, LTPO OLED display, new double-tap gesture, up to 18 hours of battery life in normal use, watchOS 10, IP6X dust resistance, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof)
Product launched: September 2023
Price history: This deal is just $20 shy of the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 9.
Price comparison: Best Buy $299 | Apple $399
Reviews: The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches available, especially for anyone already in the Apple ecosystem. In our review, we praised this current-gen smartwatch for its speedy performance thanks to a new S9 chip, helpful double-tap gesture support, and bright, stunning display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★ |
Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want to grab Apple's newest smartwatch to pair with your iPhone, equipped with a current-gen processor and the best display to date.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch that can handle your love of the outdoors, scuba diving, or more advanced fitness training. Opt for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 instead. Or, if you have an Android phone, take a look at the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
