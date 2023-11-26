It's Apple-picking season! Snag the iPhone SE for free in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already bleeding into Black Friday sales, and Verizon is obviously in the mix with their awesome Apple offerings.

As of this writing, you could get the 3rd Gen iPhone SE for free at Verizon with the activation of a new line, down from the original price of $429. When it comes to the best iPhone deals you'll find on sale this week, they don't get much better than "free." (Though you will need to activate a new line with a 5G Unlimited plan.)

In short, anyone in the market for a new iPhone for Cyber Monday will want this deal on their shortlist.

Today's best iPhone SE deal