It's Apple-picking season! Snag the iPhone SE for free in this Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already bleeding into Black Friday sales, and Verizon is obviously in the mix with their awesome Apple offerings.
As of this writing, you could get the 3rd Gen iPhone SE for free at Verizon with the activation of a new line, down from the original price of $429. When it comes to the best iPhone deals you'll find on sale this week, they don't get much better than "free." (Though you will need to activate a new line with a 5G Unlimited plan.)
In short, anyone in the market for a new iPhone for Cyber Monday will want this deal on their shortlist.
Today's best iPhone SE deal
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Was:
$429Now: Free @ Verizon
Overview:
Save $429 on the 3rd Gen iPhone SE (new line activation required)
Features: 4.7-inch (1334 x 750) Retina HD display, A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage, 12MP rear camera / 7MP FaceTime HD camera, IP67. Powered by iOS 15, this is a fantastic entry-level iPhone.
Release date: 2022
Price check: AT&T $35
Price history: We've found the iPhone SE on sale throughout the year, but iPhone deals don't get much better than "free."
Reviews: We gave this device four stars in our full iPhone SE (2022) review, and so did all of our sister sites. The consensus seems clear: the iPhone SE comes with a few compromises in terms of overall performance (and less-capable cameras), but most consumers probably won't even notice.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want an entry-level iPhone that won't break the bank — especially if you're already a Verizon or AT&T customer.
Don't buy if: You want an iPhone with bleeding-edge optics and/or a bigger touchscreen.
As a mild-mannered mobile tech journalist and molecular mixologist, TJ has over a decade of detail-driven storytelling under his belt. Conversely, as a seasoned outdoor athlete, he's forever fascinated by every shade of green on this beautiful planet. When TJ's not coddiwompling through New York City or the metaverse, he can be found field-testing futuristic fitness tech from his living room while crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.
