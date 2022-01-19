Xbox Series S stock, $50 off AirPods Pro and more: Daily Deals

Today is a good day for gamers and deals hunters alike, as we've spotted the Xbox Series S back in stock, a huge discount on AirPods Pro, $300 off Lenovo Yoga 7i and much more.

Not only that, but you can get $30 off Apple Watch SE and save on pre-orders off Pokémon Legends Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West too!

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,149.99 now $849.99 @ Best Buy

This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo Platform CPU, 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED display.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $59 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular/40mm): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $30 off the Apple Watch SE via on page coupon. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

