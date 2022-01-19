Trending

Xbox Series S stock, $50 off AirPods Pro and more: Daily Deals

By published

The Xbox Series S is back in stock and there are a bunch of other deals to be had!

Today is a good day for gamers and deals hunters alike, as we've spotted the Xbox Series S back in stock, a huge discount on AirPods Pro, $300 off Lenovo Yoga 7i and much more.

Not only that, but you can get $30 off Apple Watch SE and save on pre-orders off Pokémon Legends Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West too!

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,149.99 now $849.99 @ Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,149.99 now $849.99 @ Best Buy
This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo Platform CPU, 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED display.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S: in stock $299 @ Amazon
The Xbox Series S is back in stock on Amazon. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently slashing $59 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price. 

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular/40mm): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular/40mm): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $30 off the Apple Watch SE via on page coupon. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. 

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 