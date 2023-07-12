Wow! Get this 70-inch LG TV for only $599 at Best Buy

Prime Day is here and some of the greatest TV deals are popping off, but LG TVs and OLED TVs are still hella expensive (I even wrote a deals article about that). But this is one of the most affordable LG TVs I've seen

You can find the LG UQ9000 70" TV for $599 @ Best Buy.

LG UQ9000 70" TV: $699 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the LG UQ9000 70" TV with this stellar TV deal. This chonky baby is 70-inches and sports a 4K display. If you need a big quality display, the LG UQ9000 70" TV is a solid bet.

The LG UQ9000 70" is a whole lot of TV for an affordable price. No, it's not an OLED, but it's big, has low input lag, and provides a crystal clear 4K screen.

With LG TV's AI Brightness Control, you don't have to worry about adjusting your TVs brightness -- it'll automatically adjust to match the room you're in.

With native upscaling technology, the LG UQ9000 70" will ensure every piece of that screen in detailed.

There are also some gaming features included with the LG UQ9000 70", like Cloud Game and HGiG. There's also Game Dashboard & Optimizer, which will let you tinker with game settings in one location.