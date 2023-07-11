LG TVs still too expensive? Here are 5 great alternatives I would buy

Prime Day is here and some of the greatest TV deals are popping off, but LG TVs and OLED TVs are still hella expensive. Worry not, my visual traveler, we can help with that.

If you're looking to get your money's worth on Prime Day, here are 5 great alternatives I would buy over LG TVs.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A90J OLED TV: $1,399 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 55-inch Sony 55" Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV. One of the best TVs you can get, it employs mini-LED technology to deliver excellent contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors.

TCL 65" Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED TV: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65-inch TCL Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED TV. One of the best TVs you can get for the price. TCL claims that it can get up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness -- which is really bright. And with a 120Hz panel, you can play all of the modern consoles. If you're already connected with Google, you'll be able to seamlessly set up with Google TV.

Toshiba 75" Class C350 Series LED 4K TV: $799 $529 @ Best Buy

Save $270 on the 75-inch Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K TV. That's a whole lot of screen for a solid price. You get built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision and HDR. We don't have any nits or color claims from Toshiba, so you're going to have to wing it on that front. But if all you care about is size, then the Toshiba is a great deal.

Samsung 65" Class Q70C QLED TV: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65-inch Samsung 65" Class Q70C QLED TV. According to Samsung, this model cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is excellent. You get proprietary HDR technology and 120Hz refresh rate -- you're going to have a lot of fun gaming on this TV. 65 inches of joy for just under $1000 is a sweet deal.

TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K TV: $319 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $90 on the 55-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K TV. Listen, if you need something quick and clean, this TV won't do you wrong. You know what you're getting. This is a Roku TV -- easy to set up and use, no questions asked. This deal is criminal -- maybe. Buy it or don't, I did.

All of the TVs you see above are just under $1000, and that's because all of the better LG TVs find themselves at over $1000, and for good reason -- they're great TVs.

But unfortunately, not all of us have great wallets, so whether you need a quality TV on the cheap, like the TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K TV, or a big TV on the cheap, like the Toshiba 75" Class C350 Series LED 4K TV, we got you covered.

My personal favorites on this list are of course the Sony 55" Bravia XR A90J OLED TV and the Samsung 65" Class Q70C QLED TV, which are excellent TVs for massive discounts. And if you're looking for something in the middle, then the TCL 65" Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED TV should suit you just fine.

Overall, you should save your money and go for a more affordable but quality TV. Hey, I love LG TVs too, but they don't love us.