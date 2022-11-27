This TCL 65 inch TV is only $399 in Cyber Monday deal — don't miss out!

Cyber Monday is almost here, and we're already seeing sales that leave Black Friday deals in the dust. If you're in the market for a new TV on a bit of a budget, you may want to stay tuned.

Right now you can snag the TCL 65-inch TV with LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you a sweet $100 in the process.

Save $100 on the TCL 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV! If you like Google Assistant on your phone, you'll love having the extra ears on your TV, bringing you curated watchlists and personalized recommendations. Chromecast is built right in, too, making it easy to stream media from your Android phone or tablet. This deal even comes packed with three free months of Apple TV+ (for new subscribers), and a free 30-day trial of FubuTV.



Featuring a gorgeous 4K display for just $399, the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV packs a pixelated punch — especially at this price. The LED panel has a 60Hz refresh rate, boasting superior brightness and higher color contrast over OLED competitors.

With built-in connectivity to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, Spotify, and more, you'll never run out of entertainment. Not sure what to choose? Google Assistant is there to help with curated playlists and intelligent recommendations.

Measuring 57.4 x 35.3 x 3.3 inches and clocking in at 37.9 pounds, this smart TV is the perfect size for most living rooms, family rooms, and bedrooms. And with 64.5 inches of stellar viewing space, fine details and text are crystal clear so you can say goodbye to squinting.

