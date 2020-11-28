Best Buy Cyber Monday 2020: Big discounts on Apple, Samsung and more

This week's Best Buy Cyber Monday deals offer steep discounts on today's best gadgets. The wait is over, Cyber Monday has officially started, so you can shop select Best Buy Cyber Monday ad deals right now.

The retailer's massive Cyber Monday sale includes steep discounts on today's most coveted mobile tech. Some markdowns include record-low prices on the best laptops, tablets, headphones, and PC accessories around. Now is a great time to upgrade your arsenal of gadgets or start ticking items off your holiday gift list.

One Cyber Monday deal slashes hundreds off our favorite 2-in-1 laptop. Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C940 14 with 4K display for $1,199. Normally, this configuration retails for $1,599, so that's a $400 discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible and the best Cyber Monday laptop deal we've seen so far.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch review, we loved its gorgeous design, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 14-inch 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Yoga C940 14 is a solid pick if you want a versatile, powerful 4K display laptop — especially at this price.

Cyber Monday 2020 just started and we're already seeing tons of deals on today's best laptops. Make sure you bookmark our Cyber Monday hub for the best prices of the season.

In the meantime, here are the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy

With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

This iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. The base model offers 32GB of data storage and is currently $50 off at Best Buy.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Yoga C940 is among the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The model on sale features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Now $300 off, don't wait to snag this Editor's Choice laptop for an incredible price.

HP Chromebook 14: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good option, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. This model packs a AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC, plus 15GB of free Cloud storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" 4K: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal takes a massive $400 off one of our top pick laptops. The Yoga C940 14 boasts a gorgeous design, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 14-inch, 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Get it now for a Cyber Monday price.

Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy

At $200 off, the Asus FX506 is a solid value gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics,

and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there.

HP Chromebook x360 14c: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is a 2-in-1 that can transform into several different modes, including tablet mode and tent mode. It also has an attractive aluminum chassis that has a modern, polished look. It sports an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. If you're looking for a quality Chromebook at a low-end price range, this is an absolute steal!

HP Spectre x360 2020: $1,799 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It specs rundown includes a 13.3-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED touchscreen, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD + 32GB Optane.

Tablet deals

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's on sale right now at Best Buy for $360 below its regular price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6-inch (1280 x 800) display, a quad-core CPU and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.

Lenovo Tab M8: was $143 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Tab M8 HD packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, a Helio A22 CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $44 off its regular price.

Headphone deals

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. At $40 off, they're at an all-time low price.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $39 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Own them now for an all time low price.

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

This early Cyber Monday day slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro.

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $169 @ Best Buy

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for $120 below retail.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Cyber Monday sale takes $70 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

View Deal

Storage deals

WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy

The WD My Passport portable hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 2TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.



View Deal

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $124 @ Best Buy

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 HD: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the legroom the WD Easystore External USB 3.0 drive offers.