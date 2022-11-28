This Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal takes $400 off the HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU — we predict empty inventories

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are heating up like a Magma Blade from Mt. Gelmir, and Best Buy is taking a sizable price slice out of the 16.1-inch HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU, knocking the MSRP down to $1,300 in this limited-time laptop deal. Swish swish!

Right now, you can snatch up the HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 for just $1,300 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from $1,700. This is but one of the best RTX 30 series gaming laptop deals we've uncovered over the weekend, not to mention one of the best gaming laptop deals of November.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 16 RTX 3060: $1,699 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 16.1-inch HP Omen gaming laptop in this superb Cyber Monday deal. This mighty machine is configured with a 16.1 inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting. (Model: 16-k0023dx)

Many HP gaming laptops are capable of desktop-level performance in a perfectly portable package, and you'll consistently find them among the best gaming laptops in our top picks. The laptop in this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal packs a 16.1 inch (2560 x 1440) anti-glare display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Pop open the proverbial hood, and you'll find a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU — paired with 6GB of dedicated memory — provides the graphics muscle.

While we didn't test this exact laptop in our labs, we did review the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-charged HP Omen 15, which earned an Editor's Choice award (4 out of 5 stars) for its stunning display, great sound and overall power. As such, we expect the upgraded hardware in this 16-inch config to deliver excellent gaming and multitasking performance, and acceptable battery life.

As of this writing, the HP Omen 16 averaged 4.5 out of 5 stars from 116 customer reviews on Best Buy's website, with satisfied customers citing speedy performance an excellent reliability for the price — and frame rates well over 100 fps for demanding PC games. Holy cow!

If you're looking for a mini-monster of a machine that won't cost you a mini fortune, the HP Omen 16 is worth considering. At $400 off, it's certainly an excellent value for the price, especially with that coveted RTX 3060 GPU in the mix.

This Cyber Monday deal is still going strong, so snatch one up while you can! Keep checking our Cyber Monday laptop deal hub all day for even more savings and holiday steals.